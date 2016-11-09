BBC Sport - Hannah Mills targets fresh Tokyo challenge despite retirement thoughts

Mills targets fresh Tokyo challenge

  • From the section Wales

Hannah Mills is targeting a fresh challenge in Tokyo in 2020 despite considering joining partner Saskia Clark in retirement.

Mills says competing at Rio 2016 changed her mind about quitting the sport.

The 28-year-old from Cardiff won gold in the women's 470 sailing event with partner Saskia Clark.

Clark announced her retirement shortly afterwards and Mills has admitted she thought Rio would be her final Games too.

"Before Rio I was pretty convinced I'd retire", she told BBC Wales Sport.

"I think I was just exhausted by it all and just thought 'there's no way I can do this again'.

"The problem is that at the end of every four-year cycle you get the Olympic Games and that's the coolest thing on the planet for an athlete. So it's quite hard to walk away."

Mills is now aiming to switch to the 49-er FX class for Tokyo.

Top videos

Video

Mills targets fresh Tokyo challenge

  • From the section Wales
Video

Rose, Kuchar or Johnson? Pundits predict Open winner

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Livingstone stars as Lancashire thrash Leicestershire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Root & Morgan guide England to series win over India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ken on the course: Problems posed by the Barry Burn

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rooney on Everton, Man Utd, England & MLS

Video

Rose's memorable Open debut as a teenager

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rashid bowls Kohli with 'an absolute beauty'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Video

Root hits a four to beat India and bring up his century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Crusaders calamity - Comical own goal in Champions League

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking football group pre-game

Walking Football for the over 50's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired