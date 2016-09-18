Paralympics 2016: Rio wheelchair basketball bronze for Welshman Phil Pratt

Phil Pratt is from Welsh capital Cardiff

Wheelchair basketball player Phil Pratt has become the seventh Welsh member of Paralympics GB to win a medal in Rio.

The 22-year-old from Cardiff helped GB secure an 82-76 overtime win against Turkey in the bronze medal match, prompting an emotional response from the players and their fans.

The match was tied 65-65 at the end of normal time.

T44 sprinter Laura Sugar finished fifth in the 100m final to bring Welsh interest in the Games to an end.