County Championship: Sussex v Glamorgan (Saturday)

Michael Hogan has been among the wickets for Glamorgan recently in limited overs' cricket

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Sussex Venue: The First Central County Ground, Hove Dates: 2 to 5 July Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan will look to take their limited-overs form into the County Championship as they travel to Sussex.

Both counties have just one win between them this season in four-day cricket.

Glamorgan drew their last Championship clash with Kent, but have been dominant in white ball cricket, where they top their T20 Blast group and are currently second in the One-Day Cup standings.

Sussex are rooted to the foot of their One-Day Cup table and fourth in the T20 Blast south group.

Glamorgan (from, likely): Rudolph, Wallace, Bragg, Cooke, Donald, Lloyd, Wagg, Meschede, Salter, van der Gugten, Hogan, Smith.