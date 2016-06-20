Paralympics: Welshman Phil Pratt named in GB team

Phil Pratt is named in the British team for the Paralympics in Rio.

Welsh athlete Phil Pratt has been named in the British basketball team for the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The 22-year-old from Cardiff was a flag-bearer at the 2012 Games, but will make his Paralympic debut in Rio.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be selected for the team that will compete at Rio," he said.

"Not only is it a fantastic opportunity to prove our place among the very best teams in the world but it can also help raise the profile of our sport."

The team is led by four-time Paralympian Terry Bywater, who already holds two bronze medals.

"I am so pleased to have been selected once again, the excitement and the pride at being able to compete at a Paralympics never wears off."

While GB have enjoyed success at European level, they were a disappointing seventh at the last world championships in Korea in 2014 and coach Haj Bhania will be looking for his side to make more of an impact in Rio.

They start their pool games on Thursday, 8 September against Algeria before facing Iran, Brazil, Germany and USA.

The GB women's team was announced last month.

Squad: Abdi Jama, Simon Brown, Kyle Marsh, Gregg Warburton, Ade Orogbemi, Harry Brown, Phil Pratt, Ian Sagar, Gaz Choudhry, Simon Munn, Terry Bywater, Lee Manning