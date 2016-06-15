Jordan Howe: Sprinter wins bronze in the T35 100m at European Championships

From the section

Jordan Howe finished in seventh place in the 2012 Paralympic Games T35 100m event

Paralympics GB athlete Jordan Howe won bronze in the T35 100m at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Grossetto, Italy.

Howe, 20, who won European bronze in Swansea in 2014, finished in a season's best time of 13.13 seconds.

In the T38 long jump, Olivia Breen missed out on a bronze medal by nine centimetres but sealed a personal best distance of four metres 34 centimetres.

Great Britain lie in second place in the medal table with 14 gold medals.