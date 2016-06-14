Aled Sion Davies: Paralympic gold medallist breaks discus record to win European title

Aled Sion Davies won discus gold at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London

Aled Sion Davies has broke his own Paralympic world F42 discus record by more than five metres to win the European Championship in Italy.

Davies, 25, threw 54.14m in Grossetto's Carlo Zecchini Olympic Stadium.

He won discus gold at London 2012, but cannot defend his title at Rio 2016 because it is not among the events.

Earlier in the week Davies retained his European F42 shot put title, throwing 16.11m, just two centimetres short of his F42 shot put world record.

After his shot put win, Davies tweeted, "So happy I could defend my European title with a CR 16.11m. Great comp with lots to learn from. Bring on Rio."