Geraint Thomas: Welshman to lead Team Sky in Switzerland

Geraint Thomas won team pursuit gold on the track at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games

Geraint Thomas will lead Team Sky at the Tour de Suisse in what is likely to be his last race before the Tour de France.

The 30-year-old Welsh rider was second overall in the event 2015, losing to Simon Spilak in the final time trial.

Christian Knees, Vasil Kiryienka, Danny Van Poppel, Leopold Konig, David Lopez, Michal Golas, Ian Boswell will support Thomas in Sky's eight-man squad.

Thomas signed a contract extension with Team Sky in May.

The nine-day Tour de Suisse starts on 11 June and features three consecutive summit finishes, with a 16.8km time trial on the penultimate stage before ending with a mountain stage around Davos.

Thomas' showing in Switzerland last year confirmed his ability in stage races before a successful Tour de France, where he helped Chris Froome seal overall victory.

The 2016 Tour de France starts on Saturday, 2 July