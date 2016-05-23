Geraint Thomas: Welshman signs new two-year Team Sky contract

Geraint Thomas won road race gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Double Olympic track champion Geraint Thomas has signed a two-year contract extension with Team Sky.

Thomas was in the final months of his current Team Sky deal, having joined the British-based team when they were formed in 2010.

The 29-year-old became the third British rider to win the prestigious week-long Paris-Nice stage race in March.

"Signing again was an easy decision. Team Sky feels like home," he said.

"From the other riders to the staff, I love it here."

Geraint Thomas (left) supported Team Sky team-mate and eventual winner Chris Froome at the 2015 Tour de France

Cardiff-born Thomas is expected to be a part of Team Sky's bid to win a fourth Tour de France in July.

He switched his focus to stage races this season and won the Volta ao Algarve in February.

In March he claimed his first Paris-Nice title, joining Tom Simpson and Bradley Wiggins as British winners of the race.

"I've only really just started when it comes to trying to win stage races," Thomas added.

"I'm learning all the time about how to get in the best shape for them and how to lead a team.

"It's about keeping that progression going, and Team Sky is the best place to do that. I'm just super happy being part of the team."

Thomas, who won team pursuit gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, became the first British rider to win Belgium's formidable E3 Harelbeke race in March 2015.

In June 2015 he was second in the Tour de Suisse, finishing five seconds behind winner Simon Spilak.

The following month he finished a career-best 15th in the Tour de France, in which he supported team-mate and eventual winner Chris Froome.

From strength to strength

Team Sky principal Sir David Brailsford said Thomas was a "great ambassador" for Team Sky and for Wales.

"Geraint is one of the most versatile bike racers in the world. He has demonstrated this by winning on the track, in the Classics and now in stage races," Brailsford said.

"I still believe the best is yet to come from Geraint and we will enjoy supporting him to see just how far he can go."

"He has gone from strength to strength and winning Paris-Nice this year was another step up.

"I think it gave him real confidence and now he can set his sights on developing his performances in the Grand Tours."