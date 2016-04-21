Olympics 2016: Four Welsh swimmers in Great Britain squad

From the section

Jazz Carlin won gold and silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Commonwealth and European champion Jazz Carlin will lead a four strong Welsh swimming contingent at this summer's Rio Olympics.

Carlin, who missed out on London 2012, has been included in a 26-strong Team GB swimming squad.

Chloe Tutton, 19, has also been named in the squad along with Georgia Davies and Ieuan Lloyd.

But Alys Thomas and Adam Mallett miss out despite wins at the British trials in Glasgow.

Media playback is not supported on this device Teenager Chloe Tutton breaks GB breaststroke record

Mallett was the surprise victor in the 200m butterfly final while Thomas won the 100m butterfly final at the Olympic trials.

City of Cardiff's Tutton produced a three-second personal best to secure 200m breaststroke gold.

Commonwealth 50m backstroke champion Davies and Cardiff-based Lloyd also competed at London 2012.

Carlin missed London 2012 after suffering with glandular fever in the build-up to the Olympic trials.

But since then she has gone on to claim world, European and Commonwealth freestyle honours.