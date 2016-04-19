Women's Super League: Wales' Ffion Wynne hopes to star in T20

England captain Charlotte Edwards (left) will lead Southern Vipers in the Women's Super League

Welsh cricketer Ffion Wynne is hoping to be selected for one of six teams in the new Twenty20 Women's Super League.

Wynne, 19, has represented Wales at both a junior and senior level and thinks the league will create new opportunities for women's cricket.

The competition will run from 30 July to 14 August.

"It would be great for a young player like me to be selected and see how the professionals train and understand more about their mindsets," said Wynne.

"Playing in the league would be such a big learning curve hopefully playing in front of big crowds."

Nineteen English players have already been selected for the league as well as 18 overseas players.

Charlotte Edwards, England's captain and top-scorer at this year's Women's World T20 in India, will skipper the Southern Vipers, a team based in Hampshire.

Competitors will receive a match fee for each fixture, a step up from the domestic county game where players receive little or no pay.

There are currently no Welsh players in the England Women's Performance Squad, the highest level of women's cricket offered by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"Professional men's clubs in Wales need to be more involved with women's teams," Wynne told BBC Wales Sport.

"For a long time there hasn't been enough focus on the girls. It's getting better though with clubs like Gloucester recruiting girls into their programmes alongside the boys.

"When I was growing up playing for Newport I was the only girl in the whole club but now there's Wales team for every age group. Professional contracts for women's cricket were unheard of 10 years ago."

Gwen Davies, a 21-year-old from Swansea who currently plays for Somerset, is another Welsh hopeful for Super League selection.

Team Players Lancashire Thunder Kate Cross, Sarah Taylor (captain), Danielle Wyatt Loughborough Lightning Georgia Elwiss, Rebecca Grundy, Amy Jones, Beth Langston* captain TBC Southern Vipers Charlotte Edwards (captain), Natasha Farrant, Lydia Greenway Surrey Stars Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver (captain) Western Storm Heather Knight (captain), Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson Yorkshire Diamonds Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Lauren Winfield (captain)

* Langston is not centrally contracted but is still considered an England player.