Gold Coast 2018: Nicola Phillips named Wales' 2018 chef de mission

Professor Nicola Phillips has been named Wales' chef de mission for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The physiotherapist succeeds Wales' 2014 Glasgow Games chef de mission Brian Davies, who is now Sport Wales' director of elite performance.

Phillips is currently supporting former Wales rugby union international Richard Parks' latest expedition, to Everest.

"This is such a huge honour and I can't wait to get started," said Phillips.

She has a chair at Cardiff University School of Healthcare Sciences and is as president of the International Federation of Sports Physical Therapy.

Phillips was chef de mission at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa and has worked with Great Britain and Wales' weightlifting teams.

She has also worked at Olympic Games and previous Commonwealth Games, and in professional rugby union.

"I've been involved with Commonwealth Games Wales for the past 30 years, and have travelled with the team to several Games in various different roles," said Phillips.

"All of my professional life has been about supporting athletes in some way or other, so to be awarded the top leadership role for Team Wales is absolutely amazing."

Commonwealth Games Wales board chair Helen Phillips said Nicola Phillips' credentials are "remarkable".

Helen Phillips added: "Nicola brings with her unrivalled drive, passion, and a proven ability to provide exceptional leadership under all kinds of circumstances."