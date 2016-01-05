Elfyn Evans to contest second tier World Rally Championship

Elfyn Evans is the son of former British Rally champion Gwyndaf Evans

Welshman Elfyn Evans will compete in the second tier of the World Rally Championship for the opening two rounds of the season.

The 27-year-old was not selected as one of M-Sport's main drivers for next season's Championship.

Evans will remain with Ford in a support category and compete in the opening two rounds at Monte Carlo and Sweden.

Fellow Welshman Craig Parry will be Evans' new co-driver.

Dolgellau-born Evans finished the 2015 Championship season seventh overall.

But M-Sport managing director Malcolm Wilson signed Citroen driver Mads Ostberg and young talent Eric Camilli as his main drivers for 2016.