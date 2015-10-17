Rob Davies claims second European gold in para table tennis

Rob Davies has formed a new doubles partnership with Tom Matthews

Rob Davies has added a team gold to his individual victory at the Para Table Tennis European Championship.

The 31-year-old and fellow Welshman Tom Matthews took the title without playing after their German opponents withdrew with injury from the Class 1 final.

Compatriot Paul Karabardak won silver with David Wetherill in the Class 6 final in Denmark.

"I'm so happy to retain both titles. This team one with Tom is a brilliant experience for him," said Davies.

"I know we didn't get to play the last match against Germany because they are injured, but you can only play who is in front of you."

Davies secured a named place at the 2016 Rio Paralympics by winning the individual title, although his selection for Rio still needs to be ratified by the British Paralympic Association.

"I'm very happy with the way I'm playing," added the former rugby player.

"I feel more at ease with myself and a bit more confident at the moment and going into next year that can only be good.

"I've just got to take it to the other continents now and try and beat the Koreans and whoever else comes our way as well as the Europeans."

Silver medals for Will Bayley and Billy Shilton (men's Class 7) and bronze for Aaron McKibbin and Ross Wilson (men's Class 8) took Great Britain's medal total to 11 at the championships.