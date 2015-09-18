IPC World Championships: Tony Mills aiming for medal in Doha

Tony Mills appeared on game show Take Me Out in 2015

Welsh Paralympic long jumper Tony Mills says he can win a medal at the IPC World Championships in Doha in October despite a "frustrating" season.

The Cardiff-based T44 competitor, a former England Amputee footballer, is eighth in the IPC rankings this year.

He says the "blood, sweat and tears" of the last five years could end in a podium spot next month.

"I know if I get it right on the day I am capable of a medal," said the lower-leg amputee, 35.

Born in Norfolk, Mills turned to athletics in 2010 after playing football for the England Amputee team.

Wales Disability Sport's Anthony Hughes asked Mills to move to the Welsh capital after he was spotted in a talent trawl.

"It was a painful first couple of years trying to adapt, just generally rehabilitating my body and my stump generally getting used to the activity, so there literally was a lot of blood, sweat and tears," said Mills.

"This year I received a new running and jumping leg, so, in terms of my run-up, that changed that massively.

"I just persevered. It's been a long road, but eventually it started paying off.

"It was a bit up in the air whether I was going to be selected so to get the call was amazing."

Mills, who said he has "not been consistent" in 2015 because he is "still relatively new" to the sport, is one of 11 Welsh athletes heading for Doha.

He also hopes to make the 2016 and 2020 Paralympics in Rio and Tokyo respectively, and represent Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Wales' GB team members for Doha (21-31 October)

Hollie Arnold, F46 javelin; Sam Bowen F44 discus, shot put; Olivia Breen, T38 100, 4x100m, long jump; Aled Davies, F42 shot put, discus; Kyron Duke , F41 shot put, javelin; Sabrina Fortune, F20 shot put; Jordan Howe, T35 100m; Rhys Jones, T37 100m; Jenny McLoughlin , T37 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Tony Mills, T44 long jump; Laura Sugar, T44 100m, 200m.