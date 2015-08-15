Jamie Donaldson withdraws from US PGA with back problem

Donaldson had three holes left to play when the second round was suspended on Friday

US PGA Championship, second-round leaderboard (play abandoned for the day) -9 J Day (Aus) [*after 14 holes], M Jones (Aus) [12]; -8 J Rose (Eng) [17]; -7 D Lingmerth (Swe), H English (US) [15], T Finau (US) [13]; Others:-6 J Spieth (US), -5 D Johnson (US) [14], -2 R McIlroy (NI)

Jamie Donaldson has been forced to withdraw from the US PGA Championship after suffering back pain during the second round at Whistling Starits.

The Welshman, 39, was nine-over-par overall after carding three birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey on Friday.

He had completed 15 holes of his second round when play was suspended because of lightening.

That left him seven shots adrift of the projected cut, after a first-round 79.

He decided he would not resume when play was scheduled to restart Saturday morning in Wisconsin.

Australians Jason Day and Matt Jones were tied for the lead on nine under par when the storm his the course late on Friday.