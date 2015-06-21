Aled Sion Davies wins shot put and discus at Berlin Grand Prix

Aled Sion Davies holds the F42 discus world record with 48.87m

Aled Sion Davies took double gold at the IPC Grand Prix in Berlin, Germany.

The Welshman threw 14.88m to finish ahead of his rivals in the F42 shot put, then followed it up by winning the F42-44 discus with a throw of 47.76m.

Despite that, the 24-year-old world and European champion and record holder was not satisfied with his efforts.

Davies tweeted: "Frustrating weekend. My performances do not justify what I'm capable of doing. Happy with wins in both events though in poor conditions."