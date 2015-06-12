Queen's Birthday Honours: Gareth Edwards leads Welsh honours

Wales and British and Irish Lions legend Gareth Edwards has been knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Another former Wales captain, dual-code international and Scrum V pundit Jonathan Davies, receives an OBE.

There is an OBE for Swansea City Football Club chairman Huw Jenkins, who has overseen the club's rise to the Premier League.

Brian Davies, Team Wales' Chef de Mission at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, also receives an OBE.

Edwards, 67, has been knighted for services to sport and for charitable services.

The former scrum-half won 53 caps for Wales and is regarded as one of rugby union's greatest players of all time.

He also toured three times with the Lions, and was part of the only Lions team to win a series in New Zealand in 1971 and a member of the side which was unbeaten on the 1974 tour of South Africa.

But arguably Edwards' greatest moment came in January 1973 when he scored his famous try for the Barbarians against New Zealand at Cardiff Arms Park.

Huw Jenkins, Brian Davies and Jonathan Davies become OBEs

Jonathan Davies made a try-scoring debut for Wales against England in 1985 and was a Triple Crown winner in 1988, before switching codes to join rugby league side Widnes later that year.

In the 13-man game Davies also played for Warrington and represented Great Britain and Wales before returning to union with Cardiff RFC in 1995 and reaching 37 Wales caps.

Trimsaran-born Davies, 52, has forged a successful career as a pundit with the BBC and has been recognised for his voluntary and charitable services to people with cancer.

Jenkins, 52, was appointed Swansea City chairman in January 2012, part of a consortium which ousted then-owner Tony Petty.

Swansea avoided dropping out of the Football League in 2003 before moving to the Liberty Stadium and a rise up the leagues, which culminated in promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

The Swans won the Capital One Cup in 2013 and last season secured their highest ever points total in the Premier League.

Brian Davies played rugby union for Saracens before moving into sports administration with Sport Wales and later the Golf Union of Wales.

Now director of elite performance at Sport Wales, Davies was part of Team Wales' management team at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and four years later in Delhi.

He was appointed Chef de Mission for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, in which Wales surpassed its pre-Games target of 27 medals.