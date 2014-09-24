BBC Sport - Ryder Cup: Ian Woosnam's Ryder Cup dream team

Woosnam's Ryder Cup dream team

  • From the section Wales

Veteran Welsh golfer Ian Woosnam picks his Europe Ryder Cup dream team for Friday night programme Sport Wales.

Woosnam was Europe captain when they beat the United States in 2006.

Fellow countryman Jamie Donaldson will be among the host team when they take on USA, starting on Friday at Gleneagles.

See more on Sport Wales on BBC TWO Wales on Fridays at 19:00 BST and on the iPlayer

Top videos

Video

Woosnam's Ryder Cup dream team

  • From the section Wales
Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired