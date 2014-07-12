BBC Sport - Speedway: BBC Sport reporter tests out the British Grand Prix circuit

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend the British Speedway Grand Prix at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 12 July.

The top riders will be hitting speeds of up to 80mph on motorbikes with no brakes.

See how BBC Sport Wales reporter Victoria Turner got on as she had the chance to test out the track ahead of the event.

