Paralympian Aled Sion Davies wins monthly IPC award

Aled Sion Davies is a Paralympic and World champion

Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies has been named the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) athlete of the month for May after breaking the discus F42 world record.

He threw a huge 48.69m at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Italy in May.

Davies, 23, in Wales' athletics team for the Commonwealth Games, polled 51% of the public vote.

"I'm very grateful to all the people that have voted and supported me," he said.

"They're indispensable. I have worked very hard with a great team around me in the winter."

As well as the Commonwealth Games, Davies is also preparing for August's 2014 IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.