Paralympian Aled Sion Davies sets new discus world record

  • From the section Wales
Aled Sion Davies

Paralympic and World champion Aled Sion Davies set a new world record in the men's discus F42 at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy.

The 23-year-old smashed Fanie Lombaard's 12-year-old world record of 47.85m with a throw of 48.69m.

Davies arrived in Italy late on Friday having been involved in the Queen's Baton Relay earlier in the week.

"It's been a long day for me, but I still managed to pull out a world record," he said

"I'm very happy with that. It's nice to know that even with the fatigue, there's a lot more in the bag.

"I'm looking forward to beating 50m this year. I know I can do it. I've done it in training. It's just delivering when it matters."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you