Wales assistant Laura Williams at helm for Netball Europe

Assistant coach Laura Williams will take charge of Wales' netball team for the Netball Europe Championships in Cardiff.

Williams will be in charge with head coach Melissa Hyndman missing for "personal reasons."

Hyndman has overseen Wales' rise from 19th to eighth in the world ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Wales will take on Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

The Championship will be held between 30 May and 1 June with the top two qualifying for next year's World Cup in Sydney.

Former captain Billy Bowers is recalled to the squad after a series of injuries to defenders Sara Hale, Rosie Pretorius and Stephanie Williams.

Wales squad: Suzy Drane (captain), Cara Lea Moseley (vice captain), Rebecca James, Chelsea Lewis, Leanne Thomas, Kyra Jones, Bethan Dyke, Nichola James, Nia Jones, Stephanie Myddleton, Kelly Morgan, Ursula 'Billy' Bowers