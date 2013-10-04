Rob and Paul Davies win gold medal in European Para table tennis

From the section

Rob Davies and Paul Davies have won gold in the men's class 1 team event at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Italy.

The Welsh pair beat Germany 3-1 and Italy 3-0 to become European Champions.

It is the second gold medal at the event for Rob Davies, who won the men's class 1 singles title on Monday, beating Paul Davies in the final.

Rob Davies, from Brecon, beat Germany's Paralympics title-holder Holger Nikelis in the semi-finals.

Paul Davies, of North Cornelly, saw off Italy's Andrea Borgato in his semi-final in Lignano Sabbiadoro.

In the women's class three Wales' Sara Head won bronze, losing her semi-final to France's Fanny Bertrand 3-2.

The Davies duo were Team GB doubles partners at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

Paul Davies won individual bronze in London.