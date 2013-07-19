GB will avoid drugs scandal, says discus thrower Brett Morse

Discus thrower Brett Morse believes Britain will not be dragged into the drugs scandal that has seen sprinters Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell fail tests.

The Welshman, 24, doubts any leading British competitors are using performance-enhancing drugs.

He added: "It's kind of against our morals, really, to cheat in the UK."

Morse also backed Britain's drug-testing programme, saying: "We have an amazing drug-testing system."

As in August, Morse will not have the chance to watch his favourite sprinter Powell.

The US Anti-Doping Agency has told Gay 30, the joint-second fastest man ever over 100m that his A sample from an out-of-competition test in May was positive.

Powell, the all-time fourth 100m quickest, tested positive for a banned stimulant at June's Jamaican Championships.

Fellow Jamaican Sherone Simpson also failed a drug test at the same event.

But Morse says UK Anti-Doping's actions in athletics "fills him with confidence" that he is competing on an equal footing.

He added: "It's very disappointing. My favourite sprinter in the world to watch is Asafa Powell so when I heard that - I'm not really a massive sprints fan, I'm obviously more of a throwing fan - but I was gutted, really.

"And it's just sad because in a way I'm happy, but I'm also sad.

"It's sad to see there's still people cheating in 2013. I thought that was kind of behind us.

"But I'm also glad that people are getting caught.

"It fills me with confidence knowing that I'm competing on a level playing field with others because these are big athletes getting caught as well.

"There's always a danger [of a British athlete testing positive, but] the good thing about Great Britain is we have an amazing drug-testing system.

"Me personally, I'm not like Mo Farah or Jessica Ennis-Hill. I'm not one of the top, top elite guys and I get tested a lot.

"So they must get tested a lot more than me.

"So British athletics is in good hands. I don't think there's anyone cheating in British athletics.

"It's kind of against our morals, really, to cheat in the UK, but I don't know; hopefully Usain Bolt can come and run something stupid again [in Moscow] and no-one will give a damn about those people taking drugs and that will be the talk of the world champs."

Morse says he has had to overcome a fear of needles to undergo blood tests, including at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu.

He added: "I've been blood-tested seven or eight times this year already; urine tested a few more times than that.

"But every time I've been blood-tested I've been urine tested at the same time as well.

"Sometimes it's a nice wake-up call at 07:00 in the morning, but I'm all for drug-free sport so I'm not too bothered by it.

"It was not nice at first because I don't like needles so to get blood-tested was a bit scary.

"In Daegu [2011 World Championships] I kind of went white. I nearly passed out, but I'm used to it now."