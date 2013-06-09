Championship One: N Wales Crusaders 22-20 Oldham Roughyeds

North Wales Crusaders recorded their seventh win in a row in a titanic battle with the Oldham Roughyeds.

Oldham had a chance to tie the match with the last kick of the game, but Lewis Palfrey missed the conversion to Jon Ford's late try.

Crusaders coach Clive Griffiths was happy with the performance.

"It's a win and I would have settled for that this morning. You've got to win ugly at times and that was the case today", he said.

Crusaders scored tries through Gary Middlehurst (2), Dan Birkett and Tommy Johnson, who also kicked three conversions.

Apart from Ford, Oldham scored tries through Richard Lepori, Mo Agoro and Adam Files. Palfrey converted two.