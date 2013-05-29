Paralympic champion Mark Colbourne targets World Cup gold

Mark Colbourne is set to compete for the first time since winning gold at the London 2012 Paralympics.

The Welshman has been selected in the 12-strong British team for the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cups in Italy and Spain in June.

"Fingers crossed it will be two podium places," said 43-year-old Colbourne.

"I feel pretty good, feel pretty well and I'm at race weight and I genuinely cannot wait to get out there now and start racing."

Mark Colbourne Born: 9 November 1969 in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent

Wins C1 Time Trial silver at 2011 Road World Championships in Roskilde, Denmark

Takes C1 3km Pursuit gold and C1 1km Time Trial silver at Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles, USA

Enjoys a stellar 2012 Paralympics, winning track C1 3km Individual Pursuit gold, track C1-3 1km Time Trial silver and road C1 Time Trial silver

His return to action next month, in Italy from 7-9 June and Spain from 14-16 June, is the beginning of the build-up to September's Road World Championships in Canada.

"That's the big aim for me - winning my first road world championship gold medal," said Colbourne.

"So now it all starts again. It's three years until the countdown to the Rio Paralympics [in 2016] and hopefully it will be another good road.

"It's about putting the hard work in and reaping the benefits in Rio in 2016."

Beijing Paralympic champion and London bronze medallist Rachel Morris is also selected in the GB team, along with Bridgend's Rhiannon Henry, who will make her cycling debut having won two Paralympic swimming medals.