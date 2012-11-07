Cardiff swimmer Ieuan Lloyd breaks two Welsh records

Welsh swimmer Ieuan Lloyd has broken two national records held by double Olympic medallist David Davies.

Cardiff-based Lloyd, 19, achieved the feats in the 200m and 400m freestyle events at the short-course World Cup meet in Tokyo.

Davies had held the Welsh records for the past three and a half years.

In Tokyo Lloyd, who competed for Team GB at the London Olympics in the 200m individual and relay, finished fifth in the 400m and seventh in the 200m.

