Paralympics 2012: Welsh medals at London

Welsh competitors at the London 2012 Paralympic Games were set a target of exceeding the 14 medals won in Beijing four years ago, and managed to equal it in 2012.

In 2008, 10 of the medals were gold, with three silver and one bronze giving Wales their greatest medal haul in history.

A record number of 38 athletes from Wales were selected for the 2012 Great Britain team - and this is what they achieved:

Gold

Mark Colbourne - Cycling: 3km pursuit

Aled Sion Davies - Athletics: F42 discus

Josie Pearson - Athletics: F51 discus

Silver

Mark Colbourne - Cycling: C1-3 kilometre sprint

Mark Colbourne - Cycling: C1 road time trial

- Swimming: S6 women's backstroke

Bronze

Meanwhile West Midlands swimmer, Ellie Simmonds, who trains in Swansea, came away with four medals, including two golds.