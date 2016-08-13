Paulo Radmilovic is arguably Wales' greatest ever sportsman

Wales' all-time Olympic medal tally is 22 golds - 25 gold medallists - with 21 silver medallists and 19 bronze medals - and our most successful Olympic athlete is the great Paulo Radmilovic.

The Cardiff-born swimmer and water polo star won four golds over three Olympics between 1908 and 1920.

He was Britain's most successful Olympic athlete until rower Sir Steve Redgrave won his fifth gold medal in successive games in Sydney in 2000.

BBC Sport Wales has compiled Wales' Olympic roll of honour.

1908 LONDON OLYMPICS

Paulo Radmilovic, Water polo - GOLD

Paulo Radmilovic, 4x200 freestyle swimming - GOLD

Albert Gladstone, Men's coxed eights - GOLD

Reginald Brooks-King, Archery (Men's double York Round) - SILVER

Welsh team, Hockey - BRONZE

1912 STOCKHOLM OLYMPICS

David Jacobs, 4x100m sprint relay - GOLD

Irene Steer, 4x100m freestyle swimming - GOLD

Paulo Radmilovic, Water polo - GOLD

William Titt, gymnastics - BRONZE

William Cowhig, gymnastics (men's team all-round) - BRONZE

1920 ANTWERP OLYMPICS

Paulo Radmilovic, Water polo - GOLD

Christopher Jones, Water polo - GOLD

Cecil Griffiths, 4x400m relay - GOLD

John Ainsworth-Davies, 4x400m relay - GOLD

1932 LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS

Hugh Edwards, Coxless pairs rowing - GOLD

Hugh Edwards, Coxless fours rowing - GOLD

Valerie Davies, 100m backstroke swimming -BRONZE

Valerie Davies, 4x100m freestyle swimming - BRONZE

1948 LONDON OLYMPICS

Thomas Richards, Marathon - SILVER

Ken Jones, 4x100m sprint relay - SILVER

Ron Davis, Hockey - SILVER

William Griffiths, Hockey - SILVER

Sir Harry Llewellyn, Team show jumping - BRONZE

1952 HELSINKI OLYMPICS

Sir Harry Llewellyn, Team show jumping - GOLD

John Disley, 3000m steeplechase - BRONZE

Graham Dadds, Hockey - BRONZE

John Taylor, Hockey - BRONZE

1960 ROME OLYMPICS

David Broome, Show jumping - BRONZE

Nick Whitehead, 4x100m sprint relay - BRONZE

1964 TOKYO OLYMPICS

Lynn Davies, Long jump - GOLD

1968 MEXICO CITY OLYMPICS

Richard Meade, Equestrian - GOLD

Martyn Woodroffe, 200m fly swimming - SILVER

David Broome, Show jumping - BRONZE

1972 MUNICH OLYMPICS

Richard Meade, Three-day equestrian team event - GOLD

Richard Meade, Three-day equestrian individual event - GOLD

Ralph Evans, light-flyweight boxing - BRONZE

1980 MOSCOW OLYMPICS

Michelle Probert, 4x400m relay - BRONZE

Charles Wiggin, Coxless pair rowing - BRONZE

1984 LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS

Robert Cattrall, Hockey - BRONZE

1988 SEOUL OLYMPICS

Colin Jackson, 110m hurdles - SILVER

1992 BARCELONA OLYMPICS

Helen Morgan, Hockey - BRONZE

1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Jamie Baulch, 4x400m relay - SILVER

Iwan Thomas, 4x400m relay - SILVER

2000 SYDNEY OLYMPICS

Ian Barker, Sailing (49er class) - SILVER

2004 ATHENS OLYMPICS

David Davies, 1,500m freestyle swimming - BRONZE

2008 BEIJING OLYMPICS

Nicole Cooke, Women's road race cycling - GOLD

Tom James, Coxless four rowing - GOLD

Geraint Thomas, Cycling team pursuit - GOLD

Tom Lucy, Coxed eights rowing - SILVER

David Davies, 10km open-water swim - SILVER

2012 LONDON OLYMPICS

Geraint Thomas, Men's cycling team pursuit - GOLD

Tom James, Men's coxless four - GOLD

Jade Jones, Women's taekwondo under-57kg - GOLD

Fred Evans, Men's boxing welterweight - SILVER

Chris Bartley, Men's lightweight four rowing - SILVER

Hannah Mills, Women's sailing 470 class - SILVER

Sarah Thomas, Women's hockey - BRONZE

2016 RIO OLYMPICS

Owain Doull, Men's cycling team pursuit - GOLD

Elinor Barker, Women's cycling team pursuit - GOLD

Hannah Mills, Women's sailing 470 class - GOLD

Jade Jones, Women's taekwondo under-57kg - GOLD

Becky James, Women's cycling keirin - SILVER

Jazz Carlin, Women's 400m freestyle - SILVER

Victoria Thornley, Women's 2000m double sculls - SILVER

Sam Cross, Men's rugby sevens - SILVER

James Davies, Men's rugby sevens - SILVER

Jazz Carlin, Women's 800m freestyle - SILVER

Becky James, Women's cycling individual sprint - SILVER