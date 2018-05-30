Sport Wales

Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Potter could rekindle Swansea, says ex-boss Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|New Saints
|32
|23
|5
|4
|83
|32
|51
|74
|2
|Bangor City
|32
|19
|3
|10
|49
|32
|17
|60
|3
|Connah's Quay Nomads
|32
|17
|6
|9
|46
|29
|17
|57
|4
|Bala Town
|32
|15
|4
|13
|37
|48
|-11
|49
|5
|Cefn Druids
|32
|12
|8
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|44
|6
|Cardiff MU
|32
|12
|7
|13
|46
|41
|5
|43
|7
|Barry Town
|32
|16
|5
|11
|39
|31
|8
|53
|8
|Newtown
|32
|12
|4
|16
|52
|55
|-3
|40
|9
|Aberystwyth Town
|32
|10
|7
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|37
|10
|Llandudno FC
|32
|9
|9
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|36
|11
|Carmarthen
|32
|8
|5
|19
|35
|62
|-27
|29
|12
|Prestatyn Town
|32
|4
|7
|21
|27
|67
|-40
|19
2018 Commonwealth Games
Rugby - Wales International
Football - Wales international
Guinness Pro14
Glamorgan Cricket
Watch highlights as Wales hold World Cup hopefuls Mexico to a 0-0 draw at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, USA.
One Day Cup, Wed 30 May, 11:00 BST
Match of the Day Wales. Tuesday 29 May; 22:40 BST
Watch on iPlayer as Wales hold World Cup-bound Mexico to a goalless draw.
Watch on iPlayer as Scarlets beat Glasgow 28-13 to reach the Pro14 final.
Download the latest Radio Wales Sport podcasts
Watch Scrum V on demand throughout 2017-18
Rob Phillips fields listeners' views on the day's sport.
Catch up with the latest news and talking points in Welsh rugby and beyond.
Gareth Bale scored a goal that has been described as so difficult it was "illegal", but was it the best Champions League final strike ever?
Welsh sailor Bleddyn Môn lifts the lid on what it takes to compete in the Volvo Ocean Race.
Wales manager Ryan Giggs takes advice and inspiration from New Zealand rugby union great Dan Carter on how to integrate a new generation of talent.
As Swansea City begin the hunt for a new manager after Carlos Carvalhal's exit, BBC Sport Wales looks at the possible front-runners.
Wales Hockey goalkeeper David Kettle calls for more to be done to help athletes struggling with mental health issues.
How has Neil Warnock managed to secure a record eight promotions? BBC Sport Wales speaks to a member of each of his teams to find out.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired