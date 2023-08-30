Last updated on .From the section Volleyball

Nebraska have been national runners-up five times

The record attendance for a women's sporting event has been broken at a United States college volleyball match.

A crowd of 92,003 fans watched Nebraska beat Omaha at their Memorial Stadium, eclipsing the 91,648 who saw Barcelona play Wolfsburg in a 2022 Women's Champions League match at the Nou Camp.

"It's incredible," Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson told ESPN.

"Everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were so excited. I'm grateful to to be a part of it."

Nebraska women's volleyball coach John Cook told USA Today: "We've dreamed big here. [Junior setter] Kennedi Orr wrote me a note that said, 'Coach, tonight the impossible will be possible'. We did it."

The former record for a women's sporting event in the US was the 90,185 who were at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to watch the US beat China in the final of the 1999 Women's World Cup.