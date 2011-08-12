Great Britain's top-ranked beach volleyball pair, Zara Dampney and Shauna Mullin, progressed to the knockout phase of the Olympic test event at Horse Guards Parade after winning all of their group matches.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope caught up with the duo after their thrilling three-set (17-21, 24-22, 16-14) victory over Puerto Rico, which saw Dampney and Mullin surive three match points before converting their first to claim victory.

Great Britain's other pairing of Lucy Boulton and Denise Johns also made it through after winning two of their three matches in Pool A.