GB's beach volleyballers impress

Great Britain's top-ranked beach volleyball pair, Zara Dampney and Shauna Mullin, progressed to the knockout phase of the Olympic test event at Horse Guards Parade after winning all of their group matches.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope caught up with the duo after their thrilling three-set (17-21, 24-22, 16-14) victory over Puerto Rico, which saw Dampney and Mullin surive three match points before converting their first to claim victory.

Great Britain's other pairing of Lucy Boulton and Denise Johns also made it through after winning two of their three matches in Pool A.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

Video

Farah breaks British record in elite men's race

Video

O'Sullivan recovers to beat Maguire - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Watson & Konta beaten in thrilling doubles decider

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Weir wins dramatic eighth London wheelchair title

Video

Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Perry knocks out champion Selby - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Too many Man Utd critics - Mourinho

Video

We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat

Video

Klopp criticises West Brom pitch

Video

BBC Sport pundits discuss 'phenomenal' Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired