Beth Potter was joined on the podium by Great Britain team-mate Kate Waugh, right, and France's Cassandre Beaugrand, left

Great Britain's Beth Potter was crowned world champion after victory at the World Triathlon Championship Series finals in Spain.

The 31-year-old was in the chasing pack in the swim and cycle before she pulled clear in the run, with team-mate Kate Waugh finishing second.

Potter's victory at the event in Pontevedra also secured her place at next year's Olympics Games in Paris.

"This has a been a dream season and I'm lost for words," Potter said.

"I wasn't going too good on the swim and bike so had to work harder. I felt better throughout the race, backed myself, believed in my training and was good on the run."

Potter began the race narrowly behind series leader Cassandre Beaugrand and faced a tough challenge after emerging from the swim 16 seconds behind the leading group.

But she forced her way back into contention on the bike before striking out to win the race ahead of Waugh, with France's Beaugrand forced to settle for bronze.

Potter finished top of the overall standings with 4,559 points ahead of French duo Beaugrand (4,411) and Emma Lombardi (3,793).

Before taking up triathlon six years ago, Potter was a full-time physics teacher who did long-distance running out of term time.

In the summer of 2016, she represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics in the 10,000m, finishing 34th.

She then transitioned to triathlon in 2017 and moved to Leeds to train alongside Jonny and Alistair Brownlee, who have five Olympic medals between them.

Potter said after the event in Pontevedra she was "not surprised" by how quickly she has become a force in women's triathlon because of her "determination to give it everything".

"The Olympics in Paris was the goal and winning the World Championships is a bonus," added the Scot.