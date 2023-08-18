Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Yee ia aiming to compete at his second Olympics next year

Alex Yee completed a double for Britain in the Paris Olympic triathlon test event with victory in the men's race.

The Olympic silver medallist followed Beth Potter, who won the women's race on Thursday, with a strong display in the run.

The 25-year-old finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.

"I was just really pleased with how it went, and we've got a great course for next year," said Yee.

The race started with a 1500m swim in the River Seine after it passed water quality tests - two weeks following the cancellation of an open water swimming test event because the water was "below acceptable standards".

After Thursday's race, Potter was asked by AFP about the water quality but said it was too early to tell.

"Maybe we'll get sick, you never know. I hope not, but that's the risk you take swimming in open water," she added.

Yee finished the swim in 16th and was well in touch on the 40km bike section before taking the lead on the first lap of the 10km run and building his advantage.

"I'm really happy with the way the race went," he said. "Initially I wasn't sure how the course would suit me. It's a flat fast course.

"It was beautiful. It had lots to do, with currents on the swim, the cobbles on the bike, tight turns and it becoming a big pack. There were lots of exciting things happening.

"You are just in awe all the time as you're racing through the amazing landmarks that you dream of racing down. I have grown up watching the Tour de France all my life - those cobbles are a holy part of cycling, so for us to get an opportunity [to race on them] is just bonkers."

Of the other Britons in the race, Barclay Izzard was 17th after receiving a penalty on the swim while three-time Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee was 51st.

Saturday's action features the paratriathlon events with Dave Ellis guided by Luke Pollard, Oscar Kelly guided by Charlie Harding, and Claire Cashmore all in action.