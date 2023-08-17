Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Beth Potter (centre) is hoping to make her Olympic triathlon debut in Paris having competed in athletics at Rio 2016

Britain's Beth Potter out-sprinted home favourite Cassandre Beaugrand to secure victory in the Paris 2024 triathlon test event.

It was the Scot's first-ever win in an Olympic-distance race.

It leaves the 31-year-old top of the standings before October's World Triathlon Championship Series Finals in Spain.

The swim leg of the event took place in the River Seine after it passed water quality tests.

Earlier this month, World Aquatics cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in the river after it was ruled to be "below acceptable standards."

Potter and Beaugrand broke clear with about 5km to go in the run before Potter made her decisive move on the last corner to finish six seconds ahead of her rival in one hour 51 minutes and 40 seconds, with German Laura Lindemann in third a further three seconds behind.

"I was just trying to run fast at the end. I'm glad I had something left in the tank to be honest," said Potter, who ran the 10,0000m on the track at the 2016 Olympics.

"I was biding my time and I had in my head I was going to wait until the last moment. I enjoyed every moment of it. This was my main goal for the season and I ticked it off, so I'm super happy."

Kate Waugh finished in seventh with Sophie Coldwell in 20th

The men's race featuring Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee takes place on Friday with the Paralympic test event on Saturday and the mixed relay on Sunday.