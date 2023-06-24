Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Great Britain's Beth Potter claimed her second win of the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series after a strong run saw her triumph in Montreal.

Potter, 31, punched the air in delight as she crossed the finish line in 58 minutes 10 seconds to add to her victory in Abu Dhabi in March.

On Saturday, she finished two seconds ahead of France's Leonie Periault, with Summer Rappaport of the US third.

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown was 35 seconds behind Potter in seventh.

Potter, who took up the event in 2017, started slowly in the swim before getting into the chasing group on the bike.

"I didn't have a great swim but I made sure I stayed really cool and calm - and then worked really hard on the first two laps on the bike," she said.

"I had a bit of a niggle going into Cagliari last time so I think that's why I was a little bit off there so to come here and do that makes me really happy.

"It's given me a confidence boost going into the next one."

The overall world champion is decided by an athlete's best four results during the season, plus the championship finals.