World Triathlon Championship Series Venue: Montreal, Canada Date: 24-25 June Coverage: Watch the women's race on Saturday from 16:20 BST, the men's race from 18:20 BST and the mixed relay on Sunday from 14:50 on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The World Triathlon Championship Series continues in Montreal on Saturday and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Britons Beth Potter, Sophie Coldwell and Georgia Taylor-Brown, the winners of the three women's WTCS races so far this season, line up alongside world under-23 champion Kate Waugh.

Jonny Brownlee and Jack Willis are in the men's race but there's no Alex Yee.

Britain will also compete in the mixed relay on Sunday.

World Triathlon Championship Series: Events and coverage

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Further coverage times will be announced once confirmed.

June

Montreal, Canada

Saturday, 24 June

16:20-17:55 - Women's race

18:20-19:50 - Men's race

Sunday, 25 June

14:50-16:50 - Mixed Relay

July

Saturday 15 - Sunday, 16 July - Hamburg, Germany

Saturday, 29 - Sunday, 30 July - Sunderland, Great Britain

September

Friday, 22 - Sunday, 24 September - Championship Finals - Pontevedra, Spain

