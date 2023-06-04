Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Brownlee was forced to pull out of England's Commonwealth Games squad in 2022 because of a fractured elbow and wrist

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee won silver at the 2023 Europe Triathlon Championships in Madrid, Spain.

The triple Olympic medallist could not hold off David Castro Fajardo of Spain in a sprint finish for the gold medal.

Brownlee, 33, finished four seconds behind Fajardo, with Switzerland's Adrien Briffod third.

Due to adverse weather conditions the swim leg was cancelled overnight amid safety concerns, resulting in a duathlon.

Brownlee, who completed the race in a time of one hour, forty-eight minutes and seventeen seconds, was leading as they headed into the final turn, but the Spaniard's quick turn of pace decided the outcome.

Fellow Briton Daniel Dixon finished 23rd.

In the elite women's race, GB's Kate Waugh and Olivia Mathias finished eighth and 12th respectively as Luxembourg's Jeanne Lehair just edged German Lisa Tertsch to finish first.