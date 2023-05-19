Ironman 70.3 Kraichgau: Lucy Charles-Barclay to miss race because of Brexit-related visa issues
Last updated on .From the section Triathlon
Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay will not race at Sunday's Ironman 70.3 event in Germany because of Brexit-related visa issues.
Since the UK left the European Union in 2020, UK nationals can only travel to countries in the Schengen area - which includes Germany - for up to 90 days in a rolling 180-day period.
Charles-Barclay, the 2021 half Ironman world champion, says she has used 88 days of her allowance and as a result has been unable to obtain a visa despite legal assistance.
Writing on Instagram, the 29-year-old said: "Unfortunately I will not be racing in 70.3 Kraichgau next weekend.
"I have been working with top British and German immigration lawyers to try and obtain a visa to travel to Germany.
"So for now I will be training hard at home and my next race will most likely be UK based so watch this space."
Earlier in May, Charles-Barclay opened her season with a third-place finish at the PTO European Open in Ibiza.
She is a four-time silver medallist at the Ironman World Championships.
