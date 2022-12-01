Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Brown (right) shared the stage in Lausanne with French canoe slalom coach Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi

Malcolm Brown, who coached Alistair and Jonny Brownlee to Olympic medals, has won an International Olympic Committee lifetime achievement award.

"Achieving Olympic success requires more than training, skill, science and technique. It requires belief and trust," said Brown.

"It has been a privilege to receive that trust."

Brown worked with athletes such as of Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe before moving into triathlon.

He also helped Vicky Holland, who became the first British female triathlete to win an Olympic medal when she took bronze at Rio 2016.

However his association with the Brownlee brothers, which began when they were young teenagers, is his most famous partnership.

Jonny won relay gold at Tokyo, after individual silver and bronze at Rio 2016 and London 2012, with Alistair taking the title on each occasion.

"I started turning up at the track at 14 and Malc was ever present through to 2016, when I was 26. I grew up and changed through that period and the best thing about Malc was that he adapted with me," said Jonny, who nominated Brown for the award.

"I will never forget those early years when Malc coached from the side of the track still wearing his suit from work, stopwatch in one hand and umbrella."

The IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded annually to one male and one female coach.

Frenchwoman Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi who has guided athletes to 12 world titles and four Olympic medals in canoe slalom, shared the stage with Brown in Lausanne.