Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Yee and Taylor-Brown joined forces with Sophie Coldwell and Sam Dickinson to win mixed relay gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

World Triathlon Championship Finals Venue: Abu Dhabi Dates: 23-26 November Coverage: Watch the women's and men's elite races live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website - full details

Britons Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee will bid for titles as the World Triathlon Championship Series comes to an end in Abu Dhabi.

Taylor-Brown, 28, tops the women's standings going into Friday's decider, while Yee, 24, is second behind Hayden Wilde before Saturday's men's finale.

Both races will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

"I'm really excited," said Taylor-Brown on Instagram. "I'm quite relaxed. I'll give absolutely everything on the day."

Taylor-Brown, who won the title in the Covid-affected 2020 season, is vying with Bermuda's three-time champion Flora Duffy, 35.

Yee, meanwhile, is battling with 25-year-old Wilde, who leads the standings. Yee must finish at least two places ahead of the New Zealander to become champion.

He said he would try not to get "caught up in the emotion" of what could be a thrilling conclusion.

"I think when you race free and enjoy yourself that's when you get the best out of yourself," Yee told BBC Sport.

"I'm just going to race the way I race, not change anything and not try to get caught up in the emotion of anything and just enjoy myself."