Duffy, Bermuda's only Olympic gold medallist, is the reigning Commonwealth champion

Bermuda's Olympic champion Flora Brown boosted her hopes of claiming a record fourth World Triathlon Championship Series title after winning the penultimate race on home soil.

Duffy finished ahead of American Taylor Knibb and Great Britain's Beth Potter.

She now has three golds and a bronze, just behind the three golds and a silver won by Britain's overall leader Georgia Taylor-Brown this season.

In the men's race, Briton and reigning world champion Alex Yee came fifth.

France's Vincent Luis secured his first World Triathlon Championship Series podium of the season, crossing the line ahead of Spanish duo Antonio Serrat Seoane and Roberto Sanchez Mantecon.

Taylor-Brown missed the Bermuda race to focus on the season-ending Championship Finals which take place in Abu Dhabi between 23 and 26 November, and which will be a straight shootout between the Briton and Duffy for the title.