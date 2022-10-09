Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Iden became the first Norwegian to win the Ironman World Championship

Norway's Gustav Iden clinched victory in the men's race at the 2022 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

Iden beat Jan Frodeno's 2019 course record by almost 10 minutes as he finished the race in seven hours, 40 minutes and 24 seconds.

The 26-year-old also set a new course record of 2:36.15 in the run as he passed France's Sam Laidlow, who was second, in the latter stages.

Iden's compatriot, defending champion Kristian Blummenfelt, was third.

The Olympic champion came home in 7:43.23, while Great Britain's Joe Skipper was fifth in 7:54.05.

"The last 10 kilometres, I was worried about the legend of the island killing me," said Iden. external-link

"Everything was going pretty smoothly up until I caught Sam. Then when I passed him, the island really tried to put me down."

He added: "I executed my plan quite well.

"I think my plan was quite solid for a rookie because apparently, you can't do well here the first time."