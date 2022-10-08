Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Taylor-Brown won individual silver and mixed relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown won the World Triathlon Championship Series event in Italy to extend her lead at the top of the women's standings.

Taylor-Brown finished in one hour 47 minutes and 42 seconds and won by 12 seconds from second-placed Emma Lombardi, of France.

Fellow Britons Sophie Coldwell, Beth Potter and Kate Waugh were seventh, 10th and 12th respectively in Cagliari.

"I'm really pleased. I just tried to run my own race," said Taylor-Brown.

"I tried to stay in contact with that bike group, Taylor [Knibb] made it really hard but that worked in our favour because we got a really good gap."

World and Olympic champion Flora Duffy, who is second the overall standings with 3,482 points behind Taylor-Brown's 3,925, did not take part in the race.

She is expected to return in her home race of Bermuda next before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Taylor-Brown added: "I think it is still going to come down to the grand final but I've got three wins now and a second so that's all I could do.

"It'll come down to Abu Dhabi now."