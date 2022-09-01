Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

The Super League Triathlon started in 2017

Super League Triathlon Championship Series Date : 4 September Time: 12:00-15:00 BST Venue: West India Quay, London Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button

The Super League Triathlon Championship Series is back and BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of all five events, starting with the opening event in London.

The best triathletes in the world go head to head, racing for five teams - The sharks, rhinos, scorpions, cheetahs and eagles.

All members of Britain's Olympic mixed relay team who won gold in Tokyo will be in action - Georgia Taylor-Brown and Beth Potter compete in the women's race, whilst Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee go head-to-head against New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, after he caused their big crash at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds.

The event starts at 12:00 BST and is available live on BBC Red Button, repeated at 19:00 BST.

