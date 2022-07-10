Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Kate Waugh sealed gold for Great Britain in a sensational finish

Kate Waugh sealed victory in a dramatic closing kilometre as Britain took mixed relay gold at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg.

Waugh was inseparable from Laura Lindemann before her rival had to serve Germany's second penalty of the day.

Sian Rainsley had earlier turned a 12-second deficit into a five-second lead for Britain in the water.

"I felt really good today - I'm so excited and happy for us all," Waugh said.

"I just tried to stick with her and I knew she would have to pull off at some point."

Barclay Izzard and Samuel Dickinson helped Britain come off the bike level with Germany and Australia ahead of the thrilling climax. Australia claimed silver, with Germany taking bronze despite the penalties.

Britain fielded an entirely changed team from the World Triathlon Championship Series mixed relay event in Leeds in June, with Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown among those not participating in Hamburg.

"I'm just so happy that we could get across the line - that was an absolutely textbook relay," said Dickinson.

"We're a young team - we might not be the A team but the future's looking bright for British triathlon."