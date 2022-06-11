Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Alex Yee won an individual silver medal at Tokyo 2020

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde apologised for causing a crash at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds which saw Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee out of the race.

Brownlee and defending champion Yee crashed out in lap three of the cycling leg.

Wilde went onto win the race.

"It's a bittersweet victory," Wilde told the BBC. "As it's my first win I'm pretty stoked. But I was part of that collision which was probably my fault."

The 24-year-old added: "I want to really apologise to Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee and my team-mate who I collided into.

"On the uphill there was a lot of speed going through there, we caught them and the guys went down behind me. I wanted to race those boys properly, not like that. I feel gutted to be honest.

"I know Jonny was pretty mad, he gave me some words. But that's fair enough. I'm gutted for those guys. It's totally my fault, I'm more than happy to own up to that. I feel really bad."

Britain's other hopeful's, Thomas Bishop and Grant Sheldon, finished 33rd and 40th.

In the women's race, Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell secured second and third respectively.

Coldwell had taken the lead in the running leg after being part of a two-rider leading group with American Taylor Spivey.

But an impressive run from France's Cassandre Beaugrand, who served a 10 second penalty for an error in the cycling transition, saw her take over and hold off her competitors.

Britain's Beth Potter came fifth, Sian Rainsley finished 15th and Kate Waugh 29th.