Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee won mixed relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics

The World Triathlon Championship Series resumes in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May - and you can watch the whole series live on the BBC.

Three of Britain's Olympic mixed relay champions will compete in Japan: Alex Yee, who finished third in last year's WTC Series, 2020 winner Georgia Taylor-Brown and 2019 runner-up Jessica Learmonth.

Their gold medal-winning team-mate Jonny Brownlee, the 2012 world champion, will focus on the Leeds round on 11-12 June as he builds towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt and Bermuda's Flora Duffy will be aiming to defend their world titles.

With postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening two legs of the 2022 season.

All races will be live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with the Leeds races being broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two.

Schedule

Times below BST/GMT. Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Further BBC coverage times will appear here once confirmed.

Yokohama, Japan (14 May 2022)

14 May

Women's Race: 02:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Men's Race: 04:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Leeds, UK (11-12 June 2022)

11 June

Men's sprint: 13:49 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Women's sprint: 15:29 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

12 June

Mixed relay: 12:52 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Montreal, Canada (25 June 2022)

25 June

Women's Eliminator Race: 18:44 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Men's Eliminator Race: 21:24 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

26 June

Mixed relay: 21:29 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Hamburg, Germany (9-10 July 2022)

9 July

Women's sprint: 12:19 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Men's sprint: 14:19 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

10 July

Mixed relay: 13:44 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Cagliari, Canada (8 October 2022)

8 October

Women's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Men's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Bermuda (5 November 2022)

5 November

Women's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Men's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Abu Dhabi, UAE (26 November 2022) - Grand Final

26 November

Men's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Women's Race: TBC - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

2021 results

Hamburg, Germany (18-19 September 2021)

Men's race: 1st - Tim Hellwig (Ger), 2nd - Paul Georgenthum (Fra), 3rd - Leo Bergere (Fra).

Women's race: 1st - Laura Lindermann (Ger), 2nd - Nicole Van Der Kaay (NZ), 3rd - Summer Rappaport (US).

Abu Dhabi, UAE (5-6 November 2021)

Men's race: 1st - Jelle Geens (Bel), 2nd - Vincent Luis (Fra), 3rd - Bence Bicsak (HUN).

Women's race: 1st - Flora Duffy (Ber), 2nd - Georgia Taylor-Brown (GB), 3rd - Sophie Coldwell (GB).

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV broadcasts on the BBC iPlayer. The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, with access to live streams, news, reports, schedules and video highlights. The BBC Sport app is available free for Apple and Android devices.