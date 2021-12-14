Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Beth Potter has two top-eight finishes in the World Triathlon series this season

Triathlete Beth Potter will represent Scotland at a third Commonwealth Games after being selected as part of the contingent for Birmingham next summer.

The 29-year-old has recorded two top-eight finishes in the World Triathlon Series to meet the qualifying standard.

Potter competed in triathlon and the 10,000m in the Gold Coast in 2018, and has now made the switch to the former.

"It will be great to represent the nation for a third Commonwealth Games," Potter said.

"There will be an extra buzz about having another one on UK soil.

"I was relatively new to triathlon coming into the Gold Coast, but it's been my main focus since then and I've been enjoying my training in Leeds."

Potter joins diver James Heatlie and eight athletics competitors - including Laura Muir - in having already secured her place.