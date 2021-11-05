Last updated on .From the section Triathlon

Taylor-Brown won individual silver and mixed relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver at the Abu Dhabi leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series behind Olympic and world champion Flora Duffy, with fellow Briton Sophie Coldwell third.

Taylor-Brown, who also won individual silver behind Duffy in Tokyo, finished the sprint distance event in 55 minutes 53 seconds, 12 seconds behind her Bermudian rival.

Another of GB's eight-strong team, Jessica Learmonth, led going into the run before eventually finishing fourth.

In the men's race, Belgium's Jelle Geens won in 52:20, holding off France's Vincent Luis and Hungary's Bence Bicsak, who clocked 52:25 and 52:28 respectively.

The 2021 World Championship was decided at the Edmonton Grand Final in August, with points from the subsequent Hamburg and Abu Dhabi legs counting towards the 2022 rankings.